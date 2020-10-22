GCs To Law Firms: Buckle Down On Diversity — Or Else

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 4:08 PM EDT) -- A program at Novartis that denies a portion of payment from law firms for failing to hit diversity staffing goals is one example of a so-called carrot-and-stick approach that observers hope is a model that continues to gain traction in the business world — especially as there's growing concern over racial injustice in the U.S. In April, the law department at the high-profile company began its program with 22 preferred law firms in the U.S. and around the world, requiring that at least 30% of billable associate time and at least 20% of partner time is provided by women, racial and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS