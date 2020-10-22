Top Sen. Banking Dem Slams 'Misguided' CFPB Reorg. Plan

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 5:59 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau should not force through a "misguided" reorganization of the agency's Division of Supervision, Enforcement, and Fair Lending before the Nov. 3 general election, Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, wrote in a Wednesday letter to bureau Director Kathy Kraninger. Brown, who is the ranking member of the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs, said that the proposed reorganization is likely to weaken the bureau's ability to hold financial institutions to account. It would be inappropriate to take such a drastic measure so close to the Nov. 3 election, which could precipitate turnover across federal agencies, he...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS