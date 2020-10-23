Danske Bank Creates New Unit To Handle Past Wrongdoing

Law360, London (October 23, 2020, 3:00 PM BST) -- Danske Bank has said it will set up a separate business unit to oversee efforts to correct historical problems in the aftermath of a debt collection scandal and a money laundering investigation. The Danish bank said Thursday it will create a new unit to oversee the correction of data errors in its systems, which the bank said it discovered during a compliance overhaul. Danske said the problems led to "poor outcomes or losses" for account-holders. "Unfortunately we cannot undo past mistakes, most of them many years old, but we can — and that is what we are doing — make sure...

