Montana High Court Rejects Challenge To Pot Legalization Bid

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 5:40 PM EDT) -- The Montana Supreme Court rebuffed a last-minute challenge to the state's marijuana legalization ballot measure, saying an anti-drug group can't bring its lawsuit directly to the high court. In a two-page order Wednesday, the justices unanimously rejected an emergency petition seeking to block the measure as unconstitutional, finding Wrong for Montana hadn't shown a justification for skipping the normal process of suing in a trial court. "WFM's claim does not present an appropriate basis on which to invoke this court's original jurisdiction," the justices said. "Even if it did, WFM has wholly failed to establish that urgency or emergency factors make...

