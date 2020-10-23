Ore. Vineyards Can't Ban Neighbor From Growing Pot

Law360 (October 23, 2020, 8:15 PM EDT) -- An Oregon state court judge has rejected a pair of wineries' bid to ban their neighbors from operating a legal marijuana farm, saying the winemakers failed to prove that the marijuana could negatively impact their grapes. Yamhill County Circuit Court Judge Cynthia Easterday sided with the Wagner family in a lawsuit filed by the operators of Smera Vineyards and Maysara Winery, which neighbor the Wagners on farmland in McMinnville, Oregon. The wineries sued the Wagners in 2017, after the family began developing its property for a commercial marijuana grow, which is legal in Oregon. The suit claimed the grow could generate...

