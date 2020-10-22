Calif. Supreme Court OKs Temporary Licenses For Law Grads

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 7:10 PM EDT) -- The California Supreme Court on Thursday greenlit a program that will allow law school graduates to practice law even if they haven't taken the bar exam or passed the February bar exam, the latest measure intended to support recent graduates whose plans have been disrupted during the COVID-19 pandemic. The court laid out the Golden State's provisional licensure program in an administrative order, noting that anyone who became eligible to sit for the California Bar Exam between December 2019 and December 2020 will be able to participate. The program will take effect Nov. 17 and continue until June 21, 2022, unless...

