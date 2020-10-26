15 Minutes With Hain Celestial Group's General Counsel

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 4:28 PM EDT) -- Throughout her in-house legal career, Kristy Meringolo has been drawn to certain companies largely because of their missions, such as Avon's attention to empowering women and Hain Celestial Group's focus on organic products. Kristy Meringolo Currently: Senior vice president, general counsel, chief compliance officer and corporate secretary, Hain Celestial Group Inc. Previously: Vice president and associate general counsel, Avon Products Inc. Law school: Fordham University School of Law When Meringolo left Avon in 2017 to join Hain, which she said provides "better for you" products, it was important for her "to be part of an organization that I really believed in," she said....

