4th Circ. Vacates Sentencing In $2.7M Tax Fraud Case

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 5:39 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina federal court wrongly applied an obstruction of justice enhancement to the 46-month sentence of a man convicted of tax fraud totaling more than $2.7 million, and he must be resentenced, the Fourth Circuit said Thursday. The three-judge panel vacated Arthur Joseph Gerard's sentencing in a North Carolina district court for helping a holistic medicine business' conspiracy to hide more than $2.7 million from the Internal Revenue Service. The appellate court upheld Gerard's conviction, but found the lower court didn't fully explain how Gerard's testimony satisfied the three elements of perjury that would support the sentence enhancement for obstruction of...

