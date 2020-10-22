Trump Gives Agencies More Power To Hire, Fire Fed. Workers

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 11:58 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump issued an executive order late Wednesday that makes it easier for his administration to hire and fire career federal employees, including those who supervise attorneys, by removing civil service protections for potentially thousands of workers in the next 90 days. Trump's order creates a new classification within the federal workforce called "Schedule F," which is to encompass employees in "confidential, policy-determining, policy-making or policy-advocating positions" that don't usually "change as the result of a presidential transition." Federal agencies will have more flexibility to hire these employees as well as "remove them without going through a lengthy appeals process,"...

