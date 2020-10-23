Ex-Meatpacker Seeks Fees After Harassment, Bias Suit Win

Law360 (October 23, 2020, 8:16 PM EDT) -- A former meatpacking plant worker wants Golden Valley Natural LLC to pay attorney fees on top of the damages a jury in Idaho federal court granted for her claims that the meat snacks company ignored her anti-white discrimination and sexual harassment complaints and forced her to quit. Alexis Johnson's request on Thursday asked the judge to make Golden Valley Natural pay $94,791 in attorney fees following an earlier jury award of $232,740. The "case would have been extremely difficult for any attorney to take," partly because the former employee wanted a lawyer to work on a contingency-fee basis because she did...

