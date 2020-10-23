UK Insurers Urge Gov't To Delay Driverless Car Plans

Law360, London (October 23, 2020, 4:56 PM BST) -- British insurers said Friday that government plans to greenlight the use of automated driving technology on motorways from early 2021 are unrealistic and a risk to road safety. The Association of British Insurers and independent body Thatcham Research said the government shouldn't allow the use of so-called automated lane keeping systems on roads without further testing. "The government's plan threatens road safety," said Matthew Avery, director of research at Thatcham. "Motorists could feasibly watch television in their car from early next year because they believe their automated lane keeping system can be completely trusted to do the job of a human...

