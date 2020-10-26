EU Mulls Tweaks To Alternative Investment Funds Market

Law360, London (October 26, 2020, 10:44 AM GMT) -- The European Commission is seeking responses for the financial sector on its plans for revising the rules for alternative investment funds in an attempt to improve competitiveness and its "passporting system" for granting access to markets. Existing rules in the Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive have "significantly contributed" to creating a single market for such funds by establishing a supervisory framework. But there are areas where rules could be made more efficient, the commission said as it referred to its study of the sector from 2019. "This consultation seeks the views of stakeholders on how to achieve a more effective and efficient functioning...

