62% Of Insurers Are Looking To Develop Pandemic Products

Law360, London (October 23, 2020, 6:08 PM BST) -- Six out of 10 insurers globally will prioritize the development of specialist pandemic cover over the next two years, a survey by BlackRock has found. The New York-based fund manager found that most insurers were concerned about reputational damage to the industry over how it responded to claims related to COVID-19. Many providers have declared the current pandemic as uninsurable because of the high likelihood of claims and have begun introducing clear pandemic exclusions to policies. Regulators in the U.K. are concerned over an emerging protection gap, and Lloyd's of London has a team working on possible solutions that could be...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS