Campaigners Pressure Lloyd's To Ban Cover For Coal Mines

Law360, London (October 23, 2020, 5:02 PM BST) -- Climate campaigners have called on the specialist insurance market Lloyd's of London to introduce a blanket ban on members insuring new coal mines, ahead of planned protests next week. A coalition of groups, including Insure Our Future, said in a statement Friday that by providing cover for new mines, insurers were effectively profiting from the destruction of the environment. The campaign said it would deliver two giant postcards to Lloyd's chief executive John Neal on Tuesday next week. The following day, a so-called online rally will be held, with more than 500 participants "expected to take part in a series of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS