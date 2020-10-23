SFO Offers New Guidance In Latest Corporate Plea Deal Push

Law360, London (October 23, 2020, 3:22 PM BST) -- The Serious Fraud Office set out its approach to deferred prosecution agreements in new guidance on Friday, in the white-collar crime prosecutor's latest attempt to push the benefits of the U.S.-style corporate plea deals. The guidance, taken from the SFO's internal handbook, outlines the tactical considerations for negotiations, the evidential and public interest tests that must be met and sets out disclosure obligations. It also outlines how the facts of admitted conduct are agreed and the way in which fines should be calculated. The guidance outlines cooperation requirements that should be included in any DPA, such as retaining material gathered during...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS