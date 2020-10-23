MPs Launch Inquiry Into Economic Crime After Files Leak

Law360, London (October 23, 2020, 4:52 PM BST) -- An influential parliamentary committee launched an inquiry on Friday into how U.K. government bodies are working to combat economic crime after leaked files allegedly highlighted the failure of British law enforcement to act against potential money laundering. The House of Commons Treasury Committee said it will probe Britain's anti-money laundering system and the country's sanction regime. The inquiry will look at the failures highlighted in a documents leak that detailed more than 200,000 suspicious bank transactions with a total value of $2 trillion. "It's important that the relevant bodies are held to account and scrutinized effectively to ensure that the U.K. is a...

