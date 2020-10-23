Crowdcube, Seedrs Ask CMA To Fast-Track Deal Review

Law360 (October 23, 2020, 5:54 PM EDT) -- Crowdfunding platforms Crowdcube and Seedrs asked the U.K.'s antitrust regulator to fast-track its review merger directly to an in-depth investigation as the companies push their "plan to create the world's largest private equity marketplace." On Friday, the Competition and Markets Authority announced the two companies had asked the agency to push its review of the merger to Phase 2 on an expedited deadline — just one day after the Phase 1 investigation was launched. According to the CMA, previous fast-tracked merger review cases have spent 10 to 15 working days in Phase 1 before moving to a 24-week Phase 2 probe....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS