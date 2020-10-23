Fed. Circ. Shreds Del. Judge's 'Cursory' Ax Of Data Patents

Law360 (October 23, 2020, 11:09 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday tore into a Delaware federal judge's invalidation of more than a hundred claims of five Realtime Data LLC patents with an oral ruling, instead of a written order, saying his finding that the patents claim only abstract ideas was too thin on analysis. U.S. District Court Judge Colm F. Connolly's 2019 bench order was "insufficient to facilitate meaningful appellate review," the panel said, remanding Realtime Data's suit against Fortinet Inc., Reduxio Systems Inc. and others over its compressing data patents. Beginning by quoting Judge Learned Hand that eligibility is "the most baffling concept in all of...

