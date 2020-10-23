US Bank Dodges Ex-Employee's Age Bias Suit At 8th Circ.

Law360 (October 23, 2020, 8:23 PM EDT) -- A former U.S. Bank employee can't claim the company fired her because of her age after the Eighth Circuit on Friday upheld a district court's decision to toss the suit, finding that the employee proffered little evidence showing her firing was discriminatory. In a published opinion, a unanimous three-judge panel affirmed the Minnesota district court's grant of summary judgment in favor of U.S. Bank National Association in a lawsuit filed by former employee Julie McKey, who claimed the company discriminated against her because of her age and retaliated against her for reporting the alleged bias to human resources. "Viewing the facts in...

