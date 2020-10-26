ITC Launches Fake Eyelash, Computer Gear, OLED Probes

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 5:15 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission says it is looking into allegations that the imports of products such as eyelash extension systems, computer gear and organic LED display devices are infringing patents, announcing investigations into Walmart, CommScope and Apple, respectively, among others. In one of three announcements, the ITC said Friday it was examining whether various companies — including Walmart Inc., Kiss Nail Products Inc. and CVS Health Corp. — were flouting Section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930, which is a law that prohibits the importation of products that infringe U.S. patents. That notice came after Lashify Inc. asserted that...

