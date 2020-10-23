Judge Says Trading Tech Feud Falls Outside Antitrust Realm

Law360 (October 23, 2020, 6:02 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge tossed a lawsuit Friday that he said tried to "shoehorn" breach of contract claims against a financial services and software company into an antitrust matter. SEI Global Services Inc. said in a February complaint that financial services and software provider SS&C Advent engaged in anti-competitive activity when it ended their 20-year business relationship. However, U.S. District Judge Chad F. Kenney dismissed the attempted monopolization claim with prejudice and the remaining claims without prejudice Friday. "We find that SEI has not adequately pleaded an attempted monopolization claim and that SEI lacks antitrust standing," he said. The two companies...

