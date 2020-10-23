Rimon Nabs Cannabis Atty From Offit Kurman

Law360 (October 23, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT) -- Rimon PC announced Friday that a cannabis law partner has joined its Washington, D.C., office from Offit Kurman PA, making him the 28th partner to join the firm this year. Jason Klein, who was principal and chair of the cannabis law group at Offit Kurman, represents clients across the cannabis industry, including direct and ancillary marijuana companies, hemp growers and supply chain operators, investors, registered providers and others, Rimon said in its announcement. Klein started his new position last week. He told Law360 he was drawn to Rimon because the firm is rooted in tech and startups, and he said cannabis...

