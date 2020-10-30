IP Hires: Barnes & Thornburg, Polsinelli, Greenberg, Mintz

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 3:01 PM EDT) -- Barnes & Thornburg, Polsinelli and Greenberg Traurig have each boosted their intellectual property teams, while Mintz lured back an employment attorney focused on protecting IP. Here are the details on these hires. Barnes & Thornburg John A. Cullis Lawrence E. "Lee" James Robert E. Browne Matthew S. Gibson Barnes & Thornburg LLP has nabbed four attorneys from Reed Smith LLP to boost its IP teams in Chicago and Dallas. In Chicago, the firm added partners John A. Cullis and Lawrence E. "Lee" James and of counsel Robert E. Browne. Then, life sciences pro Matthew S. Gibson joined as a partner in Dallas. "This group has a long...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS