Accepting Transfer Dooms ADA Bias Suit, 4th Circ. Says

Law360 (October 23, 2020, 11:35 PM EDT) -- A Virginia county employee can't revive her disability bias suit because she voluntarily requested and accepted a lateral transfer as a reasonable accommodation, the Fourth Circuit ruled Friday. Fourth Circuit Judge Julius N. Richardson, writing for a unanimous panel, said Viola Laird's claim that Fairfax County effectively demoted her by transferring her to a similar position with the same pay and similar responsibilities failed to show a disability discrimination and retaliation claim under the Americans with Disabilities Act. "Whether the record reasonably shows that Laird experienced an adverse action is the central issue on appeal," Judge Richardson said in affirming a...

