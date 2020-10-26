Hilton REIT Park Hotels Chooses In-House Atty For GC

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 4:21 PM EDT) -- Hilton Worldwide's real estate investment trust Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. announced that it promoted its deputy general counsel to general counsel and chief legal officer. Nancy M. Vu, who has been with the company's legal department since its creation as a separate entity from Hilton in 2017, assumed her new role on Friday. "Nancy brings immense focus, energy and legal and business experience to her new position as our Senior Vice President and General Counsel," Thomas J. Baltimore Jr., Park Hotels' CEO, said in a statement. "Since she joined Park, she has played a key role in many of the...

