Walmart Says EEOC Is Overreaching In Pregnancy Bias Suit

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 8:44 PM EDT) -- Walmart told a Wisconsin federal court on Friday that the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission hasn't proven that the retail giant "intentionally discriminated" against pregnant employees, defending its past policy for lighter-duty work, a point of contention in the agency's pregnancy bias lawsuit. In a response to the EEOC's motion for partial summary judgment, Walmart claimed that because only employees injured on the job had been eligible for the policy, the retailer did not discriminate specifically against pregnant employees. "No reasonable jury could find in favor of the EEOC because Walmart's [policy] provided light duty to a single class of associates...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS