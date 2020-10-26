Scant Reprieve For London In EU Share-Trading Dispute

Law360, London (October 26, 2020, 2:08 PM GMT) -- Investment firms in the European Union will have to execute most of their trades within the bloc from January, Europe's markets watchdog said on Monday as it dealt a blow to share trading platforms in the U.K. — although it gave Britain limited concessions in the continuing dispute. Banks and asset managers inside the bloc will be able to trade shares of companies listed on EU exchanges on platforms in London, the watchdog said. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) The European Securities and Markets Authority said that banks and asset managers inside the bloc will be able to trade shares of companies listed on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS