FCA Censures Aviva For Breaching Share Listing Rules

Law360, London (October 26, 2020, 12:49 PM GMT) -- The U.K. financial regulator said on Monday that it has formally censured Aviva PLC for breaching transparency and listing rules after finding that the insurer had given investors misleading information that caused a sell-off of its shares. The FCA said the March 2018 announcement could have misled investors because Aviva did not in fact plan to cancel the shares. (Getty) Aviva gave investors the impression in an announcement in March 2018 that it intended to take action that would give it the ability to cancel at par value some of its preference shares via capital reduction, the Financial Conduct Authority said....

