Former BHS Owner Blames 'Faulty' Tax Advice At Fraud Trial

Law360, London (October 26, 2020, 8:57 PM GMT) -- The former owner of high street chain BHS told a London jury on Monday he relied on "flawed" advice from a "slapdash" accountant over his tax liabilities due on £2.2 million ($2.86 million) he earned in the year following his acquisition of the company. Testifying for a second day at his tax fraud trial at Southwark Crown Court, Dominic Chappell said he was "uncomfortable" over advice from his accountant that he could submit incorrect financial statements for his company Swiss Rock Ltd. for fees in connection to his ownership of BHS and reinstate them up to a year later. "The corporation...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS