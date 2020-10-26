Baker McKenzie, Ropes Steer Up To $4B Bayer-AskBio Deal

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 10:08 AM EDT) -- Bayer AG, advised by Baker McKenzie, has agreed to pay as much as $4 billion to pick up Ropes & Gray-guided biotech AskBio, the companies said Monday, in a move meant to bolster Bayer's U.S. portfolio of gene therapy developers. The deal adds to Bayer's portfolio a company in North Carolina-based Asklepios BioPharmaceutical Inc., or AskBio, that focuses on developing treatments for patients with rare and difficult-to-treat genetic disorders. The acquisition provides Bayer with full rights to AskBio's gene therapy platform, including its intellectual property portfolio and a contract development and manufacturing organization aimed at partnering with others to develop adeno-associated...

