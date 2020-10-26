4 Firms Guide $2.87B Tie-Up Of Cenovus And Husky

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 3:31 PM EDT) -- Energy companies Cenovus and Husky said they will combine to create Canada's third-largest oil and natural gas producer in a CA$3.8 billion ($2.87 billion) deal guided by Bennett Jones, Paul Weiss, Osler Hoskin and Norton Rose. Alberta-headquartered Cenovus Energy Inc. and Husky Energy Inc. said Sunday that the united company would be the third-largest in the country based on total company production, with about 750,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. It will be the second-largest Canada-based refiner and upgrader, the announcement said. Cenovus is an oil and natural gas company with oil sands projects in northern Alberta and conventional crude...

