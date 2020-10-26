ABA Says School Debt Forces New Attys Into Unwanted Jobs

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 6:21 PM EDT) -- The burden of paying off student loans is driving more than a third of young attorneys away from the jobs they really want, with minority students taking out significantly larger loan amounts, according to a survey released Monday by the American Bar Association. Approximately 37% of attorneys surveyed said they are working in their particular job because its salary will help them pay off their loans, rather than choosing a job they "really wanted," according to the results of the study conducted by the ABA's Young Lawyers Division. While attorneys who are white reported having had approximately $150,000 in loans at...

