Fingerprints Clear Fraud Suspect Facing French Extradition

Law360, London (October 26, 2020, 5:09 PM GMT) -- A court in London has quashed the extradition of a man wanted in France for money laundering and tax evasion after authorities there mistook him for the suspect who has been on the run for nearly three years. In a judgment from Oct. 19, which was released on Monday, two judges for the High Court reversed an extradition order that would have meant Bilal Hussain Choudhary being sent to prison outside Paris on charges of fraud. French authorities had withdrawn a European arrest warrant issued for Choudhary on Oct. 15 after police discovered that his fingerprints and face did not match those...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS