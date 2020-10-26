SEC Dems Criticize 'Grace Period' For Rule-Breaking Brokers

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 5:52 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's two Democratic commissioners have criticized a recent no-action letter from the agency that addresses clear-cut violations of the Customer Protection Rule but gives broker-dealers six months to come into compliance. Commissioners Allison Herren Lee and Caroline A. Crenshaw released a joint statement on Friday night saying that while they appreciated the SEC Division of Trading and Markets' focus on addressing compliance issues, the no-action letter issued the night before was "not the appropriate method" for handling the misconduct the regulator had identified. According to the commissioners, no-action relief is supposed to give market participants "comfort...

