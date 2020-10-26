UK Labour Party Criticizes Gov't For Ending Mask VAT Break

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 1:00 PM EDT) -- The U.K. government's decision to end its value-added tax break for mandatory surgical face coverings beginning Nov. 1 is "unbelievable" in the middle of a pandemic, the country's main opposition Labour Party said Monday. The British government originally suspended the 20% VAT on personal protective equipment in May, and the six-month exemption is set to expire at the end of the month, with no plans to extend it. Face coverings are legally required in a number of settings as part of the public health response to the worsening coronavirus pandemic. "It's unbelievable that the government wants to introduce a mask tax...

