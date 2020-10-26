Man Charged With Threatening To Kill Judge Must Stay In Jail

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 10:55 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey man accused of threatening to kill the federal judge handling his civil case was ordered to stay behind bars Monday, the same day federal agents discovered a rifle in his home. U.S. District Judge Cynthia R. Eddy of the Western District of Pennsylvania sided with the federal government's argument that Bill Kaetz — who allegedly sent correspondence, voicemail and email calling an unnamed judge a "traitor" facing a "death sentence" — should remain detained as his case unfolds. Kaetz has been in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service since his Oct. 18 arrest over the purported threats,...

