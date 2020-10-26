DOJ Antitrust Deputy Rejoining Fried Frank

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 7:45 PM EDT) -- Fried Frank Harris Shriver & Jacobson LLP announced Monday that the former No. 2 at the U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division will be rejoining to headline the firm's global antitrust and competition practice out of Washington, D.C. Bernard "Barry" A. Nigro Jr. will formally return to the firm that has been his professional home for the lion's share of his career Nov. 2, after having wrapped up his time as the Antitrust Division's principal deputy assistant attorney general on Oct. 23. "As chair of the firm's antitrust and competition department, Mr. Nigro will focus on clearance of mergers, acquisitions and joint...

