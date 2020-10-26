Wyden Sees Beer Tax Cut Renewal As Linchpin Of Agenda

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 6:11 PM EDT) -- Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., in an interview with Law360, vowed to seek an extension of reduced excise taxes on beer, wine and distilled spirits as part of a lame-duck bill that could be a barometer for tax legislation next year. Sen. Ron Wyden, the Senate Finance Committee's top Democrat, said he would push to make permanent an excise tax reduction for craft beer as part of a potential session-ending tax deal. If Democrats win control of the Senate he could become the panel's chairman. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool) The Senate Finance Committee's top Democrat said he would push for a permanent...

