Chevron Pulls Delaware Climate Suit Up To Federal Court

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 7:32 PM EDT) -- Chevron Corp. has removed to federal court Delaware's suit seeking to make the company and other global oil giants pay for the costs of climate change through fraud and nuisance claims, saying the state's true goal of curtailing fossil fuel use establishes federal jurisdiction. The 136-page notice of removal filed Friday is the latest development in an ongoing tug of war between local jurisdictions and Big Oil's largest players duking it out over whether climate change-related lawsuits belong in state or federal court. Delaware launched its contribution to the recent wave of litigation last month. The First State's lawsuit brings trespass...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS