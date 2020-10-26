Calif. Bar Exam Could Look Different In The Future

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 7:22 PM EDT) -- California's Supreme Court and State Bar will be launching a commission to study the future of the Golden State's bar exam, in particular looking at whether alternative or additional testing should be implemented, the high court announced Monday. The Joint Supreme Court/State Bar Blue Ribbon Commission on the Future of the California Bar Exam will mull changes to the exam "and whether to adopt alternative or additional testing or tools to ensure minimum competence to practice law," according to the commission's charter. Notably, the group will consider whether the bar exam should be administered online or in person, in the wake...

