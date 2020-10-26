Fired Atty Says Goldman Buried Top Lawyer's Sex Misconduct

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 9:07 PM EDT) -- Goldman Sachs hired Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP to perform a "bogus investigation" designed to cover up sexual harassment claims against the bank's global head of litigation and then fired an in-house lawyer who sought to bring his purported misconduct to light, according to a lawsuit filed Monday in New York state court. Marla Crawford, who worked as an associate general counsel on Goldman's internal litigation and regulatory proceedings team, sued the bank as well as its general counsel, Karen Seymour, and its global head of litigation, Darrell Cafasso, alleging she was fired for calling out Cafasso's alleged harassment of...

