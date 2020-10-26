Barrett's High Court Confirmation, By The Numbers

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 9:06 PM EDT) -- Judge Amy Coney Barrett will join the U.S. Supreme Court after a narrow Senate vote Monday. Law360 put her confirmation process in perspective. Monday's vote continued the trend of increasingly tight confirmation votes since the 1980s. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, joined all Democrats in opposing the nomination. Click to view interactive version var divElement = document.getElementById('viz1603759229083'); var vizElement = divElement.getElementsByTagName('object')[0]; vizElement.style.width='640px';vizElement.style.height='627px'; var scriptElement = document.createElement('script'); scriptElement.src = 'https://public.tableau.com/javascripts/api/viz_v1.js'; vizElement.parentNode.insertBefore(scriptElement, vizElement); The vote came after a weekslong process, including two long days of questioning by the 22 members of the Senate Judiciary Committee. However, Democrats said the process was accelerated to approve...

