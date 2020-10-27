Why GCs Should Buckle Up Before Blowing The Whistle

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 5:06 PM EDT) -- A flurry of recent whistleblower claims brought by general counsel shines a light on corporate gatekeepers reporting alleged wrongdoing at their companies, but the process for a top lawyer can be especially thorny and involves weighing possible competing considerations before moving forward, experts say. Last month, a former general counsel at Ocean Casino Resort in New Jersey hit the hotel with state whistleblower and discrimination claims alleging she was fired for objecting to the resort's decision to send false information to the state's Division of Gaming Enforcement, ultimately being replaced by a less-experienced male attorney. In another recent case out of...

