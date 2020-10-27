Buchalter Launches West Coast Agribusiness Law Group

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 6:31 PM EDT) -- Buchalter has announced the launch of a new industry group focused on agribusiness, which the Los Angeles-based firm said will give its clients a one-stop shop to handle the variety of legal needs that come with the industry. The agribusiness industry law group, co-chaired by shareholders Joseph Welch and Ariel Berrios, launched last Friday and consists of 30 attorneys across a wide variety of practices ranging from real estate, employment, cannabis and real estate. Buchalter has nine offices across the West Coast including locations in Seattle, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Napa Valley. Welch said that one of the main problems...

