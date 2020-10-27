BoE Official Says UK Still Undecided On Digital Currency

Law360, London (October 27, 2020, 5:19 PM GMT) -- The U.K. is still considering whether to pursue the creation of a digital currency alongside traditional legal tender, according to Tom Mutton, who is responsible for financial technology at the Bank of England. The prospect of central bank digital currencies, or CBDCs, has moved into the focus of monetary authorities in the face of a boom in virtual money or so-called cryptocurrencies. Earlier this month, the European Central Bank said it will press ahead with the development of a digital euro, while awaiting approval to introduce the currency. Mutton flagged what he said were known challenges to ensure that a CBDC...

