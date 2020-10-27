EU Banks Avoid Tax Even Without Tax Havens, Report Warns

Law360, London (October 27, 2020, 2:30 PM GMT) -- Large European Union banks are increasingly finding ways to avoid paying tax, even in places that are not officially designated as tax havens, a non-governmental organization said on Tuesday. Transparency International examined the disclosures that banks must make under EU law to compile its report. The group found, in every year between 2015 and 2019, more than 100 cases in which big lenders paid no tax on profits arising mainly in jurisdictions that theoretically charge corporate tax. Large EU banks also booked €4.5 billion ($5.3 billion) in zero-tax jurisdictions over the last five years, the report found. A total of €14 billion in bank...

