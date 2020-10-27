FCA Warns Claims Managers Over 'Poor Standards'

Law360, London (October 27, 2020, 12:52 PM GMT) -- The Financial Conduct Authority has written to businesses that process compensation claims for clients after it identified a string of poor practices, warning that it will take enforcement action against companies that fail to reform. Claims managers, and businesses that advise potential claimants, fall under the regulator's claims management companies portfolio. The businesses work on claims in six sectors, including financial services and employment, and are popular with consumers seeking compensation when they believe they have been wrongly sold a financial product. The City watchdog said it has found evidence of "poor service standards, including poor-quality advice" in the sector. Regulation has...

