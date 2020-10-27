Underwriters Warn UK Gov't Over Driverless Car Risks

Law360, London (October 27, 2020, 11:55 AM GMT) -- Insurance underwriters said on Tuesday that the government should rethink its proposal to introduce new software that allows drivers to take their hands off the wheel on the motorway as early as next year. The International Underwriting Association has hit back at the government's plan to introduce the automated lane-keeping system to roads as early as next Spring. The software raises safety concerns and would put drivers in jeopardy, the association said. It should be used only as a tool to aid drivers and should not allow motorists to take their hands off the wheel. "The risk of misinformation around this...

