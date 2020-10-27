Watchdog Tells Experian To Improve Use Of Customer Data

Law360, London (October 27, 2020, 5:11 PM GMT) -- Britain's data regulator ordered Experian on Tuesday to tighten the way it handles personal data within nine months after finding the credit score company had been passing its customers' information to businesses and political parties without their consent. The Information Commissioner's Office said it found Experian Ltd. was forwarding the personal data to commercial companies, charities and political organizations that were trying to find new customers or identify people who were most likely to use their services. The data was also being used by businesses to build profiles on individuals. Millions of adults in the U.K. have been affected by the...

