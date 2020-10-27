Morgan Lewis Launches Workplace Gov't Relations Practice

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 5:02 PM EDT) -- Morgan Lewis has launched a practice focused on government relations and regulations in the workplace, joining half a dozen partners with federal experience to advise clients on agency processes, investigations and audits, the firm announced Tuesday. While neither the COVID-19 pandemic nor the pending election were impetus for the practice — several of the attorneys have years of experience helping clients navigate federal agencies — the political and public health crossroads is likely to remain a focus point for the near future, partners at the firm told Law360. Susan Harthill, who served as deputy solicitor for national operations at the U.S....

